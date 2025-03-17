Liverpool and Manchester City are some of the clubs Rangers and Celtic will join at the summit.

Rangers and Celtic will be part of a delegation of clubs in Germany this week for transfer talks with elite clubs and agents.

Glasgow World understands that the Old Firm rivals are going to be at the TransferRoom Summit in Berlin. Alongside a host of agents, top clubs like Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus FC will be the company representatives of Rangers and Celtic keep.

TransferRoom is used by more than 800 clubs from 125 leagues across 70 countries, and over 550 Trusted Agencies also use the platform. It is an online marketplace which tells the likes of Rangers and Celtic what clubs are available and what other clubs are seeking to bring into their buildings.

Building bridges

This then enables them to communicate directly through a messaging system and if a club is looking for a player of a specific profile, then a club can pitch someone they have.

Jonas Ankersen, TransferRoom Founder and CEO, said: “The TransferRoom Summit in Berlin is the perfect opportunity for clubs and agents to get down to business and lay the ground for a successful summer transfer window. They’ll engage in a series of direct one-on-one negotiations and expand their network with exclusive networking opportunities at a pivotal time, so they can get ahead of the competition and get deals done fast.”

"Some may travel 10,000 km to attend our Summits, yet within just two days of networking, they will engage in countless face-to-face meetings and connect with hundreds of clubs—an experience that would normally require weeks of global travel.”

Rangers building blocks

This comes after Rangers’ 3-2 win over Celtic in the Premiership. It also comes in a interesting moment for the Ibrox club who could be taken over by 49ers Enterprises and are hunting a sporting director.

CEO Patrick Stewart told Rangers TV recently of that hunt: “I’m not going to put a set timeline on it because this is about getting the right person that is going to be the best solution for Rangers in the long-term. It means we will, if necessary, wait to get the best candidate and not just jump to the one that is available at the earliest opportunity.

“That said, it’s really important that we continue with process while we’re waiting for the right candidate to start. We’re going to make sure that the Sporting Director recruitment process dovetails with the review so that we don’t need to undo anything that we’re currently putting in place at the moment and progress can continue to be made. I expect the external support on the football review to taper down as the season tapers down, but the football review will not ever end. This is about constant evolution.

“We started this review to kickstart that process, but, again, if we’re going to compete then we need to, like any elite football club, be constantly improving. The Sporting Director will come in and continue to drive that improvement, and over the next few months there will be further actions that are implemented and some of those we will share with the supporters over the coming weeks and months as they emerge.”

“The board are committed to ensuring long-term success for the football club. One of the tangible steps that they’ve taken is appointing myself as CEO who is empowered to operate the club day-to-day, and also an independent Chairman who is here to support me in that respect.

“As part of this, I am reviewing everything that we’re doing and taking the necessary steps to ensure we’re getting the foundation stones correct. It’s going to be tough – and I don’t want to shy away from that – but if we do the right things in the correct order I am confident that we’ll get there and there will be long-term success for the club. And by success, just to be clear, I mean winning, not coming second.”