Rangers Old Firm hero responds to fan tattoo promise as Celtic goal scoring exploits leads to extraordinary outcome
Nicolas Raskin earned Rangers man of the match award after helping his side see off Glasgow rivals Celtic - but one Light Blues fan could now be regretting a pre-match promise.
The 24-year-old midfielder, who earned a maiden call-up to the Belgium senior squad earlier this week, capped off an impressive week by netting the opener with a looping header against the Hoops in Glasgow’s east end on Sunday.
Raskin would prove instrumental as Barry Ferguson's side earned the derby day bragging rights with a 3-2 victory - and he has reacted to one supporter’s outrageous promise on social media.
One fan posted to X,: “F*** it, if Raskin scores on Sunday and we win I am getting his name tattooed on my arse (Will post proof afterwards).”
Raskin clearly had the post saved on his phone after sharing the pledge from the punter by posting an eyes and laughing face emoji.
He will now be waiting on the evidence from the Rangers' supporter, but speaking after the game he expressed delight at silencing a raucous Celtic Park crowd.
He told Sky Sports: “It was amazing to make the stadium a bit calmer. I'm just happy for the win. The gaffer just wanted us to go aggressive and to put the pressure on. I think the team has done very well, so it was really good. We wanted to be high up the pitch and we score three goals.”