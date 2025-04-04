Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic and Rangers head into their latest Scottish Premiership fixtures this weekend - and here’s who will take charge of both games

The latest round of Scottish Premiership fixtures are almost upon us and the Scottish FA have confirmed their full list of referee and VAR appointments.

Rangers are back on home soil for the visit of Hibs on Saturday afternoon, while Celtic are in action on Sunday lunchtime when the make the trip fo basement boyd St Johnstone.

There was no change at the top of the league table last weekend with both sides emerging with three points from their games against Hearts and Dundee respectively, meaning Brendan Rodgers’ men stay 13 points clear of their nearest rivals.

Rangers vs Hibs match officials (Saturday)

Rangers host third-placed Hibs at Ibrox with both sides coming into the game in terrific form. The Light Blues have won all of their last five meetings against the capital outfit on home soil, but they will need to produce an improved display from the one that saw Barry Ferguson’s side edge out Dundee in a seven-goal thriller in Tayside.

While the title appears to be out of reach, Rangers will aim to delay Celtic’s crowning moment, but they face a difficult task against David Gray’ men who head across the M8 on the back off a dominant 3-0 victory over St Johnstone at Easter Road last week.

The SFA have named Don Robertson as the man in the middle for this game. He will be supported by his assistants David Roome and Ross Macleod with Kevin Clancy at the VAR controls alongside Alan Mulvanny from Clydesdale House.

St Johnstone vs Celtic match officials (Sunday)

Two teams at opposite ends of the table collide at McDiarmid Park, with Celtic looking to take another step closer to securing the title. However, Saints are in desperate need of points and will hope to spring a major surprise as they look to boost their survival bid.

Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers will undoubtedly accept a similar result and performance to last week’s 3-0 rout of Hearts as his side travel to Perth , but they will face a fired-up opponent who are fighting hard to maintain their top-flight status this season.

The referee for this contest will be David Dickinson, supported by assistants Dougie Potter and Steven Taynor. Video Assistant Referee duo Greg Aitken and Andrew McWilliam will also be on hand to deal with any controversial calls throughout the contest.