Rangers midfielder Tom Lawrence will be “flattered” by reported transfer interest from Premier League new boys Ipswich Town - but a move to EFL Championship side Sheffield United could prove a better option, claims a former England international.

The Wales international, who had a spell at Portman Road earlier in his career, has been urged to turn down the Tractor Boys as Kieran McKenna’s side gear up for a crack at the Premier League for the first time since the 2001/02 season.

The 30-year-old is wanted by both English clubs as they consider making an offer and various reports have suggested Ipswich want to add some much-needed experience in their battle to avoid the relegation zone. It’s also been suggested that former Light Blues boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst - who brought Lawrence to Ibrox on a free transfer two years ago - retains an interest after landing the managerial post at Turkish giants Besiktas.

However, Carlton Palmer believes that a switch to recently relegated Sheffield United would be a good step for him to make in the latter stages of his career. The Blades were previously keen on Lawrence before he headed to Rangers and Palmer reckons he would be a regular starter under the guidance of Chris Wilder.

Lawrence has just one year left on his current deal at the Glasgow giants. And former England defender Palmer told Football League World: “Tom has proven that he is a player who can operate at the top Championship level, and he would be a good signing for Sheffield United. He has picked up a few injuries in recent season, but he is durable, and he can play anywhere across the forward line. So he would be a very, very good signing for Sheffield United if they can get it over the line.