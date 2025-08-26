The old firm sides have been told if they want the La Liga ace it must be a permanent move

After a disappointing start to the Scottish Premiership season, Russell Martin is still on the hunt for new additions to his squad before the end of the transfer window. His Rangers side are currently gearing up for the second leg of their Champions League play-off tie against Club Brugge, where they go to Belgium two goals down.

Summer signings Oliver Antman, Djeidi Gassama and Lyall Cameron have been able to cement their places in the first team, however a number of new additions don’t look up to scratch yet at Ibrox. To add to this, Hamza Igamane’s refusal to come off the bench against St Mirren on Sunday has only further highlighted Rangers’ need for another striker.

The Gers have been linked to a familiar face in the Spanish top flight, as they look for a £6.8m striker with experience in the Scottish League. In recent years, Celtic have also tried to sign the Girona man, but the player has a non-negotiable transfer status to contend with.

Miovski wants permanent move away from Girona

If Rangers are to acquire the signature of Bojan Miovski this transfer window, it will have to be a permanent transfer, rather than a loan deal. According to the Daily Record, Miovski wants a ‘fresh start’ away from Girona, if he is to move on in the summer.

Rangers have been in contact with Girona regarding a loan, however the Macedonian is now making it clear this isn’t possible. Since moving to Spain last year, Miovski has largely been injured and out of form, scoring only four times in his 23 appearances for the club.

Russell Martin currently has Danilo, Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane at his disposal in terms of striking options, however none of these three have been able to claim the jersey over the past season. To add to this, with the constant speculation that Dessers and Igamane could be away by the end of the window, the Rangers boss must act fast to find replacements.

Thelo Aasgaard started as striker for Rangers at the weekend despite his natural position being on the wing, highlighting just how in need of a striker the Govan side are. Miovski still has three years left on his contract with Girona, so if Rangers were to go after him the Spaniards would want to reclaim as much of the £6.8m they paid for him as possible.

Interest in Miovski from both sides of old firm

Rangers’ city rivals, Celtic have also been linked heavily with Miovski in recent years. Ever since the Macedonian was scoring goals for fun with Aberdeen, he was almost instantly on The Hoops’ radar. According to Go Radio pundit, Richard Foster, Miovski would be a perfect fit for The Celts.

He said: “Watching Miovski in games, his movement is brilliant. I like the idea. It’s a bit different. I think he’s clever enough and he’s technically good enough a football player to play for Celtic.” Despite Foster’s claim it appears that Celtic are no longer interested in the former Aberdeen man.

During his time at Pittodrie, Miovski scored 44 goals in 98 appearances and made the PFA Scotland Team of the Year in the 2023/24 season. His quality whilst playing in Scotland was undeniable, but after hearing the news he now wants a permanent move, the ball is in Rangers’ court to go and get their man.