Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rangers and Celtic have been handed a boost by the SPFL when it comes to the Champions League.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SPFL have confirmed that there will be additional help for Rangers and Celtic in European qualifiers next season.

Premiership winners - likely to be Celtic who have amassed a sizeable lead in first - will enter the Champions League in the Play-Off round, while Rangers go in at the second qualifying round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new policy has been given the thumbs up as Celtic and Rangers will be able to postpone one specific league match next season to aid preparations for UEFA Play-Off round qualifiers. Rangers could drop into the Europa League or Conference League equivalents if they are not successful in the Champions League.

SPFL statement on Rangers and Celtic help

The league said in a statement: “The SPFL Board has approved a new policy which will allow William Hill Premiership clubs to postpone one specific league match next season to enhance preparations for UEFA Play-Off round qualifiers. The move allows clubs to postpone their William Hill Premiership fixture in matchday three, which is scheduled to take place on the weekend of 23/24 August, between the first and second legs of the UEFA Play-Off round fixtures in the 2025/26 season.

“The SPFL’s Competitions Working Group had been exploring how the league could best support clubs aiming to reach the league phase of UEFA competitions amid an extremely congested fixture calendar, due to the additional dates required for UEFA club competitions from this season. The Competitions Working Group – which includes a number of top flight clubs – has now unanimously made a recommendation to the SPFL Board to introduce a policy allowing any club participating in a match in a UEFA Club Competition Play-Off round to apply to the SPFL for a postponement of its William Hill Premiership round 3 match without the consent of its opponent. To date, any such postponement would have required the agreement of the opposing club and the league.

“The new policy, which has the support of the SPFL’s broadcast partners, has been approved by the SPFL Board for season 2025/26.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief’s verdict

Calum Beattie, SPFL chief operating officer, said: “We are understandably very keen to support our clubs in qualifying for the league phase of UEFA competitions. There are huge benefits in having our clubs in the latter stages of European football. Not only does it help Scotland’s UEFA coefficient ranking and the reputation of our league, but there are clear commercial benefits for the competing clubs, as well as important solidarity payments for our non-participating clubs.

“It is possible we will have a number of clubs participating in the play-off round for UEFA competitions in season 2025/26 but due to the extremely congested nature of our fixture calendar, our options to support clubs are unfortunately very limited. This new policy has received extremely positive feedback from our clubs on the SPFL Competitions Working Group, which believe it will be beneficial in their aims of reaching the league phase of UEFA competitions, and we’re pleased to be introducing it for next season.”