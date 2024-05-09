The Champions League has multiple broadcasters

Rangers and Celtic fans have received a Champions League update and there's even more intrigue on the Light Blues side.

Rangers and Celtic fans have learned the Champions League will have a new-look show broadcast on the BBC next season.

Both sides are vying for the Premiership title this season, which will gain automatic entry to the revamped elite competition. Group stage football is a thing of the past, as it grows from 32 clubs to 36 in a Swiss-style format. Teams will compete in one big league between September and January.

TNT Sports will remain the home of live Champions League action but fans without access to this have learned that the BBC will be broadcasting a Match of the Day-style highlights show. They have acquired the rights to show highlights over three years, with Rangers and Celtic featuring in the competition in recent seasons.

It will be available on TV, online and on IPlayer. BBC Director of Sport Barbara Slater said: “We are simply thrilled to have won these rights. Our reach and ability to bring people together is unrivalled.

“We couldn’t be more delighted that UEFA has recognised the value in our ability to bring the Champions League to the widest possible audience across the UK.

“This package of highlights and digital content will allow football fans to follow the Champions League, whenever and however they like. The Champions League is a wonderful addition to our portfolio of football output on the BBC and we can’t wait to get started.”

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund progressing to this term’s Champions League final against Real Madrid has opened the door for Rangers to secure an automatic spot in the 25/26 season. Next season's Scottish champions know they won’t get automatic qualification like this term after the nation dropped out of the UEFA coefficient top 10.

Rangers’ coefficient ranking means they get a place in the expanded Champions League format through being the highest ranked champion in qualifying. That’s if Scotland hold 11th spot and a title is claimed next term.