Jermain Defoe

The former Tottenham, West Ham and Rangers striker has weighed in on Saturday’s big clash.

A former Premier League striker has shared what the Rangers players really think of boss Philippe Clement ahead of derby day.

The Ibrox side travel to Celtic on Saturday in a must-win game. Defeat would leave them six points behind their rivals at the top of the league with two games to go after that, and a win by three goals is needed to send Rangers top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jermain Defoe - who is a hero in the Premier League after time with clubs like West Ham, Tottenham and Sunderland - was part of the last Rangers squad to win the title in 2021. He is still in touch with some Ibrox stars and reveals they’ve filled him in on all things Clement after his arrivals earlier this season when replacing Michael Beale.

Defoe told Sky Sports: “The players love him. Apparently he’s a really nice guy, but he’s big on standards. And you have to be when you’re Rangers manager. The players that have been there, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, these type of leaders that have been there for years, they will help the players.

“The way they play is really exciting, and it’s going to be an interesting finish. If they can do it, that would be amazing for the football club and the fans, because the fanbase is phenomenal.

He added on the game: “When you have played for that football club, and you understand the importance of the Old Firm and winning the league, you always have to be positive.