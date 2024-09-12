Willie Collum is now head of refs | SNS Group

Rangers and Celtic conspiracy theories have been blown to pieces.

Willie Collum has blasted questions of integrity over who referees support as an insult.

The SFA head of referees has hit back at the cynics amid "comments in the west of Scotland towards one club of the other" amid conspiracy theories lingering from sections of the Rangers and Celtic supports.

He appeared on SSB after VAR audio from a number of controversial talking points in the Premiership so far this season were released on Wednesday afternoon. A clear response was sent on if referees should declare who they support before officiating a match.

Collum said: "First off all, referees need to declare an interest. We had a top assistant a couple of years ago and his son was playing for a senior club, even though he was playing for an under-19 club he declared that as an interest. Also, if somebody is working for a company that sponsors a particular club, these are the things we would expect the referee to declare an interest in.

“In terms of a team that somebody might support or a connection with a family member, where do we draw the line? We want to encourage people into refereeing and say you can referee the top games - you can referee the top games. We would put a blocker on that, and I keep saying where do you draw the line?

"If somebody's third relative had a connection somewhere, or had a season ticket to support somebody - what I would say is, and I want to be really honest with people, when you are refereeing at the top level of the game you have a passion for it, you want to achieve well.

“Refereeing took me places as a young kid that I never dreamed I would go to. Why would I jeopardise or risk that to say 'I want this team to win or affect this' - I want people to trust me that it's not the case.

"We are barraged by comments in the west of Scotland towards one club or the other - that is not the case. People make genuine decisions, genuine errors and we are honest. If referees weren't honest we would have a problem. It's 2024, I think we need to move away from that.

“I would ask people to shift that narrative, let's get behind referees rather than try to pick a fault because a person is associated with that or that. They are top referees for a reason and it's been a long journey to get there. And when they get there they want to stay there."

Probed further on how whistlers feel about claims of bias towards Rangers or Celtic, Collum added: "I think it is insulting because it is questioning people's integrity. Referees integrity is always at the utmost.

“What I would say as well is people say geographically a referee comes from here, or comes from there and has a background as I mentioned earlier - I don't care about any of these things. I want quality, and that is what we (the SFA) judge referees on. "