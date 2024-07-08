Rangers and Celtic have their B teams involved in this competition.

The Light Blues will take on Bo’ness United at home in the first round, and then Clyde if they progress to the next stage. Celtic will take on East Kilbride away and face a clash against Motherwell B or East Stirlingshire should victory be secured. First round ties take place midweek of July 30th/31st with round two the midweek of August 13/14. 11 Premiership B teams are involved in this tournament, including the Glasgow giants.