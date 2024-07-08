Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Hoops star has spoken out on Parkhead’s need for change as ‘quality’ comment made

Celtic have remained quiet in the transfer window as they bide their time before making moves to strengthen what they hope can be a competitive squad for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League competition.

Meanwhile their Glasgow rivals Rangers face growing concerns that they could be without a home for the start of the 2024/25 campaign as their chairman John Bennett looks to secure the use of either Hampden Park or Murrayfield for next month’s action.

As both the Hoops and Gers enjoy their pre-season training camps to the USA and Netherlands respectively, here is the latest news from Glasgow...

Ex-Celtic star on necessary Parkhead changes

The former Celtic star Scott Allan has spoken of his old club’s necessity for ‘change’ as he speaks on the quantity of ‘fringe’ players involved with the club.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the Kelty Hearts player-coach has indicated that Brendan Rodgers and the Celtic board have decided to play the long game this transfer window in order to find the ‘right calibre’ of player which can help the club to succeed on the continent.

“The fans have demanded that (change) because of how Europe has gone for Celtic these past few years”, Allan said. “Some of the guys from the Asian market have done really well – Reo Hatate and Kyogo – but there’s a lot of players just sitting on the sidelines taking a lot of money from Celtic and not playing. “Is there anything coming out of either side’s [Old Firm] youth systems? There probably hasn’t been enough in the last few years. There’s got to be changes from both clubs, but Celtic seem to be going down the patient route this time and looking for the right calibre of player.”

At the moment, the main transfer target for Rodgers appears to be a new goalkeeper and securing permanent deals for Adam Idah and Paulo Bernardo. While the Northern Irish head coach remains tight-lipped about the who the shot-stopper could be, both Idah and Bernardo could well be subject to a waiting game over the next couple of weeks as the Hoops retain their transfer patience.

Ex-Rangers boss eyes Messi signing

The former Rangers head coach Steven Gerrard has opened up on his wish to bring Lionel Messi to Al-Ettifaq as he bids to improve on the club’s sixth-place finish in the league.

The ex-Liverpool icon is hopeful that he can pull off the biggest signing in the Saudi Pro League by enticing the Argentinian superstar to Saudi Arabia and is reportedly refusing to give up on his ‘dream’ of bringing the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner to his squad.

While Cristiano Ronaldo has already made a hugely impressive mark in the league since joining Al-Nassr in 2022, many would argue that the Portuguese international sits behind Inter Miami’s Messi in the list of the world’s greatest playing footballers. Gerrard - who had been linked with bringing his former Rangers stars James Tavernier and Connor Goldson to Al-Ettifaq - is exceptionally keen to land a ‘marquee’ signing to his squad that can help them climb higher in the league.

