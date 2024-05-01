The midfielder has shone for the Cobblers

Northampton Town boss Jon Brady has urged Rangers and Celtic to make a move for a Brighton midfielder.

The Cobblers have finished mid-table in League One this season, and a big reason for their stability in the English third tier is Marc Leonard. A former Hearts youngster, the midfielder has shone in midfield and has attracted English Championship attention after his loan stint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brady knows the quality of Leonard has outgrown his Northampton team and reckons he’s an excellent addition for Rangers and Celtic. He told the Daily Record: “I feel for the here and now and for the longer term I would say Marc Leonard is one that both Rangers and Celtic should be looking at.

“I know both teams have a lot of talent in the midfield but Marc is an outstanding young Scottish player. I believe he can go all the way to the top and if Rangers or Celtic were to come in for him then I feel he has the talent to flourish for either side.

“He is beyond us now and rightly so. There is a lot of interest in him from the English Championship. Certainly with the ability he has, for me, he has to be testing himself, at least in the Championship. He would be a huge asset to any team in that league.

“The improvement in him has been scary. He came as a very good technical player but now he has gone up so many levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has risen to every challenge we gave him and in the end, he was just grabbing games by the scruff of the neck and being a real difference maker. He came as a young player but has left Northampton as a man.

“To come out of academy and be so robust at his age is a huge credit to him, especially when it is every Saturday and Tuesday and it is even more brutal through the Christmas period.