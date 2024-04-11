The goalkeeper has been linked to Rangers and Celtic

Rangers and Celtic are believed to be involved in a transfer tussle with Newcastle United for a Middlesbrough star.

Alongside Danish side FC Copenhagen, the quartet are on the case of goalkeeper Tom Glover, according to FTBL. He has made 20 appearances in all competitions since moving from Melbourne City in 2023 and is on a path to become Australia number one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the outlet, Middlesbrough “might be tempted to cash in come the end of the season on a player contracted until 2026.” It’s also suggested he is “high on the Brendan Rodgers’ radar” with Joe Hart retiring at the end of the season. Rangers are looking for competition for number one Jack Butland and Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is in a similar boat.

Meanwhile, Rangers boss Philippe Clement has told Dundee they can’t blame Wednesday’s controversial postponement between the pair on weather. It’s the second time the Premiership game has been called off and the turf at Dens Park underwent two pitch inspections before being deemed waterlogged.

Clement told Sky: “It was a crazy situation because it was not something that was a surprise, so it could be avoided with faster decision-making, or to play on another venue yesterday or even today. But that should've been organised before in the week, to have a Plan A, B and C for every situation.