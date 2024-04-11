Rangers and Celtic face transfer fight with Newcastle United for Championship ace holding 'cash in' temptation
Rangers and Celtic are believed to be involved in a transfer tussle with Newcastle United for a Middlesbrough star.
Alongside Danish side FC Copenhagen, the quartet are on the case of goalkeeper Tom Glover, according to FTBL. He has made 20 appearances in all competitions since moving from Melbourne City in 2023 and is on a path to become Australia number one.
According to the outlet, Middlesbrough “might be tempted to cash in come the end of the season on a player contracted until 2026.” It’s also suggested he is “high on the Brendan Rodgers’ radar” with Joe Hart retiring at the end of the season. Rangers are looking for competition for number one Jack Butland and Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is in a similar boat.
Meanwhile, Rangers boss Philippe Clement has told Dundee they can’t blame Wednesday’s controversial postponement between the pair on weather. It’s the second time the Premiership game has been called off and the turf at Dens Park underwent two pitch inspections before being deemed waterlogged.
Clement told Sky: “It was a crazy situation because it was not something that was a surprise, so it could be avoided with faster decision-making, or to play on another venue yesterday or even today. But that should've been organised before in the week, to have a Plan A, B and C for every situation.
"Now it's again postponed one week. And I understand also the frustration of other teams saying that's a sporting injustice because with the split there is a lot of importance around these games. So a very strange situation.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.