The Rangers legend is being eyed up for TV

Rangers and Newcastle legend Paul Gascoigne is being targeted as a top contestant for season two of the rebooted Celebrity Big Brother.

Series one aired this year and has been streamed 18 million times, with ITV’s approach changing to embrace the online audience as well as terrestrial viewers. Now the Sun claim that former Ibrox player Gascoigne is one they want to get on for next year’s run, alongside a major pop star.

Gascoigne won the Premiership twice in three years as a Rangers player in the 90s, on top of a Scottish Cup and League Cup triumph. He is revered in England for his time with the national team and clubs like Newcastle plus Tottenham.

A source said: “Bosses are full steam ahead planning this autumn’s civilian series but there’s also one eye on 2025’s celebrity series because the best names get booked up.

“It’s super-early days but names are being discussed, and candidates sounded out. Gazza is considered a top priority after the brilliant reception he received on Channel 4 reality show Scared Of The Dark last year, whether it be for this series or one down the line.

“But bosses are also talking to a British pop star who’s had hits worldwide. They’re a big name, instantly known and will surprise people. They know everyone was wowed by the inclusion of Sharon and Louis for series one and know they need big-hitters for season two.