Rangers' Scott Wright and Motherwell's Lennon Miller in action

Rangers and Celtic have been told Motherwell’s Lennon Miller is a player they must have their eyes fixed on.

The post-split fixtures in the Scottish Premiership season are approaching, with the final games beforehand taking place this weekend. Before we know it, the 2023/24 champions will be crowned and right now, there is just one point separating title chasers Rangers and Celtic.

The Hoops will be hoping their rivals will fluff their lines during their upcoming games, as a clean sweep for the Gers between now and the end of the term will guarantee them the silverware. Regardless of who lifts the trophy, both teams will be entering the summer transfer window looking to bolster their squads ahead of another competitive season.

While Celtic and Rangers have been linked with some exciting candidates already, Jim Duffy believes Brendan Rodgers and Philippe Clement should also be recruiting for the future. The experienced former Dundee, Hibs and Morton manager has highlighted Motherwell rising star Miller as someone the pair should be monitoring. The 17-year-old has impressed in a breakthrough season at Fir Park.

“The one I think everyone would be talking about for the clubs would be Lennon Miller at Motherwell,” Duffy told Superscoreboard. “I think at 17 years of age, he is the one I think that there will be a host of clubs looking at him, including Celtic and Rangers.

“Because you can get plenty of time to develop him. You could actually leave him on loan at Motherwell for another year and allow him to develop but sign him up.”