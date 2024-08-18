Ben Doak in action for Liverpool during a pre-season friendly against Las Palmas. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

There are four Liverpool players reportedly on the Celtic agenda.

Four Liverpool players are reportedly on the Celtic agenda - but how likely are any of them to move?

Brendan Rodgers has already confirmed he has plans to bolster his squad before the end of the transfer window. Raids on his ex-club at Anfield have been mooted, with no fewer than four stars currently linked with joining the Premiership champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owen Beck speculation has continued into the summer after winter chatter over a move after good form at Dundee. Ben Doak has been linked with a return to Glasgow two-and-a-half years after swapping Celtic for Liverpool while midfielder Wataru Endo and Bobby Clark have been mentioned as possible targets.

But are any of these likely to happen? We give our takes on the possibility, rating them as no-brainers if we think it could be a goer, maybe if we think there’s half a chance and a straight no for if we think a deal isn’t happening.

Ben Doak - No-brainer

This makes sense on a loan basis for all involved. Doak gets to be closer to home for a season and play Champions League football in the new revamped league phase, alongside being in a winner-orientated camp, just the mentality needed in red. A permanent deal would be tricky but on a loan, it’s a deal we can see happening, with wingers who can make a consistent impact perhaps what Rodgers is after.

Bobby Clark - No

This rumour looks dead. Reports suggest RB Salzburg have agreed to sign the midfielder on a permanent basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wataru Endo - Maybe

This one is likely a possibility later in the window. Even on a loan, Endo’s wages are likely to be high, and whether Celtic can match them is unknown. Should Liverpool still be opening to letting him go though and suitors are few and far between, that might be the time for Rodgers to pounce.

Owen Beck - No-brainer

Celtic need a new left-back with Greg Taylor the only senior option. With Beck not likely to play senior football at Liverpool and Rodgers saying in this week’s presser he doesn’t have to sell before buying, this seems an obvious choice with the defender acclimatised to Scottish football through loan time at Dundee.