Ex Chelsea player and Rangers ‘target’ opens up on future as Celtic potential signing drops hint

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a busy window on both sides of Glasgow as both Rangers and Celtic look to bolster their squads for the upcoming season. Russell Martin looks to close the gap on Brendan Rodgers’ side, while Rodgers aims to win his third consecutive title with The Hoops.

Martin added to his squad with the £3.5 million addition of Thelo Aasgaard from Luton. Aasgaard joins Max Aarons, Joe Rothwell, Emmanuel Fernandez and Lyall Cameron as new additions to Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the other side of the city, it is looking like Nicolas Kuhn is off to Serie A side, Como as Brendan Rodgers looks to replace the German winger. The manager may already have a replacement in mind from the exact same club he bought Kuhn from. Here’s the latest transfer headlines for both Rangers and Celtic:

Rangers ‘target’ opens up on future

According to the Daily Record, John Swift is looking to find a new club, as the 30 year old left West Brom and is now a free agent. Rangers have expressed interest in the playmaker, however Stoke, Derby and Norwich are also in the hunt.

Swift started his career at Chelsea, but made his name at Reading, where he spent seven years mostly playing in the English Championship. The midfielder moved to West Brom in the summer of 2022 and has now ran out of his three year contract.

Swift said: “There’s nothing worse than just being sat home, going to the gym, waiting for your agent to call, hoping that it’s sooner rather than later. As soon as you turn 30 I think the options become a little bit sparse, but now I’m excited to see where I go next.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s clear that Swift is desperate for a team to come in and at 30 years of age, he’s far from retirement age. A set-piece specialist with bags of experience, Rangers could do a lot worse.

Jansson drops hint he would welcome Celtic move

When asked if he would be attending training on Tuesday, Rapid Vienna winger Isak Jansson replied “we’ll see” as Celtic target the Swede. According to the Daily Record, Jansson could be the replacement for Nicolas Kuhn.

Kuhn, who himself, came from Rapid Vienna, looks to be headed for Cesc Fabregas’ Como for a deal up to £17.2 million. Should Jansson sign, he would be the second Swedish winger Brendan Rodgers has signed this window, following the arrival of Benjamin Nygren at the end of June.

Jansson started his career in Sweden before moving to Cartagena in the Spanish second division. He would then join Rapid Vienna on loan in 2024, with the club eventually opting to make the move permanent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger registered seven goals in Austrian Bundesliga last season and has attracted attention from all over Europe. If Celtic were to gain Jansson’s signature, it would be the most lucrative deal in Rapid Vienna’s history.