The former Liverpool youth player has joined Rangers on a four-year deal as part of Russell Martin’s Ibrox revolution

Rangers completed the signing of Thelo Aasgaard from Luton Town earlier this week for a fee in the region of £3.5 million - and it took the attacking midfielder just 38 minutes on his international debut to prove he belonged on the pitch next to one of the best players in world football.

Now the 23-year-old former Liverpool youth player is determined to draw on his experience of playing alongside Erling Haaland by helping Russell Martin’s new-look side deliver silverware and kick-start a trophy surge.

Aasgaard became the latest addition to the Ibrox summer squad revamp last week, joining fellow new boys Joe Rothwell, Max Aarons, Emmanuel Fernandez and Lyall Cameron through the door at Ibrox.

Not only does he bring international pedigree to the club, the Liverpool-born star has been mixing it with the likes of Manchester City striker Haaland and Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard as part of the Norwegian national team after stepping up from the Under-21s.

Back in March, Aasgaard was handed a first call-up under head coach Stale Solbakken to start a World Cup qualifier against Moldova. He lined up alongside Haaland and Odegaard, but it was Aasgaard to grabbed the spotlight in the 5-0 rout by providing the assists for the opening goal and later getting on the scoresheet.

And his impact certainly created a positive impression on Haaland who went straight over to shake the ex-Wigan Athletic playmaker’s hand as he took the acclaim of his new team mates.

Having been a near ever-present for the Hatters in the second half of last season, Aasgaard has signed a four-year deal with Rangers.

He said: “I am delighted to be here. I have been waiting for it, but I am glad to get it over the line. When I heard about Rangers I was over the moon. I have played against the manager’s team a few times and I always pictured myself in his team and to be here now is really good.

“It was an easy decision, I love the number of games here, it is like the EFL and I love playing. The stature and history is enough as well.”

Aasgaard capable of ‘making the difference in the final third’

Martin moved fast to secure Aasgaard, who was reportedly attracting interest from clubs across Europe. He makes the switch north of the border after trading EFL League One football for a crack at the Champions League with a two-legged qualifier against Greek side Panathinaikos on the horizon.

“We are delighted to bring Thelo to the club,” Martin commented. “He is a player who we have liked for a long time, and we believe he possesses the necessary qualities to thrive at this club and in this team. He wants to win and develop as a player, and we believe we can help him do both.

“His attributes will enhance the group and look forward to him getting to know his teammates on and off the pitch.”

Sporting director Kevin Thelwell added: “Thelo is a player who has been on the radar of several clubs around Europe. He is a player capable of making the difference in the final third of the pitch and strengthens an area of the squad that we feel is important.

“We believe he will be a fantastic addition to the side and an important asset in the years to come.”