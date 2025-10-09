Rangers could hire Steven Gerrard as their next manager and he will need a backroom team.

Rangers are closing in on a return for Steven Gerrard - but more familiar faces could return to Ibrox alongside him.

Talks are set to take place in London this week between the Ibrox hierarchy and the man who guided them to Premiership glory in 2021, their last league title, over becoming their new manager. Russell Martin was sacked after the weekend’s 1-1 draw with Falkirk left them in the bottom six and Gerrard said this week he’s open to a management return after spells at Aston Villa and Al Ettifaq. Staff issues played their part in how his stints after Ibrox have gone awry

He told ex-England teammate Rio Ferdinand’s podcast this week: "I felt like I had that to a tee at Rangers [with Gary McAllister and Michael Beale]. A lot of coach changes at Aston Villa and over in Saudi, I don't think helped me from a personal point of view. I'd love another go at some point.

So who could those behind the scenes figures be to help get Rangers back on track, and Gerrard’s managerial career? From those previously of Sunderland to a former rival of Rangers, we take a look at candidates.

Gary McCallister (Possible role - assistant head coach)

Seems like an obvious one with the aforementioned quotes. Moved with him to Rangers for his first stint in 2018 and was his right-hand man at Aston Villa too. There’s no guarantees in football but this would be as close to it.

Michael Beale (Possible role - assistant head coach)

If Gerrard is appointed, the decision whether or not to bring back his trusted lieutenant is one fans will be firmly fixed on. Beale was lauded as the brains behind Gerrard's coaching staff first time around but soured almost all relations with the Ibrox crowd in an ill-fated return as head coach, lasting less than a year. He’s since flopped at Sunderland and returned to Gerrard’s side in Saudi and he also needs stock rebuilt.

Kevin Thomson (Possible role - first team coach)

Recently left the club in a coaching capacity at youth level but the former Rangers midfielder has not hidden love for the club, and willingness to help them. Was also in the academy when Gerrard was first there and Thomson rates the Liverpool icon highly. Remains to be seen if the feeling is mutual.

Jermain Defoe (Possible role - first team coach)

Sunderland and Tottenham hero was on Gerrard’s coaching staff as a player-coach briefly after playing his part in title 55. Has already said he’d jump at the chance to move back to the club and his currently seeking inroads into a management career.

Neil Critchley (Possible role - first team coach)

Worked with Gerrard when he was a youth coach at Liverpool and then reunited at Aston Villa. There’s experience of working together but Critchley now has Scottish football experience, albeit not a great one, after turning a rival of Rangers in a stint at Hearts that lasted less than a season before being sacked. Out of work since.

Tom Culshaw (Possible role - first team coach)

Wherever Gerrard has gone, Culshaw has followed him. Been in the ranks together at Liverpool, Rangers, Aston Villa and Al Ettifaq. Out of work and another likely contender to make a Rangers return.

Jordan Milsom (Possible role - head of performance)

One behind the scenes figure who also followed Gerrard wherever he’s went across his opening jobs but it appears as if Milsom has remained in Saudi after the Liverpool icon’s exit. Whether he’s willing to move back to the UK if that’s the case would be a potential bridge needing to be crossed.

Scott Mason (Possible role - lead analyst)

Another that could be tricky. Mason was Gerrard’s analyst at Rangers and Aston Villa but now in a role at Liverpool as Head of Performance Education and Individual Coach. He’d need convinced to swap a good gig for the volatile world of first team football again.

Jim McCallister (Possible role - kitman)

Kitman maybe isn’t first thing Gerrard will have to think about but perhaps it will come on the radar. Rangers players were reported to have been campaigning to have popular ex-kitman McAlister reinstated at the club earlier this season and Gerrard was claimed to have supported the bid. Could his return now herald this change?