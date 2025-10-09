The latest news and transfer rumours for Rangers and Celtic during the international break

Rangers’ current search for a new manager could trigger a domino effect on their squad, according to new reports.

As the struggling Glasgow side continue their efforts to patch together this dismal start to the season, here’s the latest on how their efforts could impact the team at Ibrox.

Mikey Moore’s Rangers stint depends on new manager appointment

Mikey Moore could potentially be recalled from his role at Rangers, according to TEAMtalk. The rising star was sent to Ibrox to pursue regular minutes to boost his chances of breaking into the senior team at Tottenham Hotspur.

However, with zero goal contributions in 10 appearances and the chaos of Russell Martin’s sacking, Moore’s position at the club hangs in the balance. Whether he remains at Ibrox or returns to Spurs rests heavily on who Rangers bring in as their new manager, as the club fear the lack of positive experience could impact him.

“There was a good feeling about Moore making the move to Rangers but it has been difficult for him to shine on the pitch during a period of crisis and revolt,” Dean Jones told TEAMtalk.

“It’s still a huge learning experience for him and I know there remains hope that he experiences more positive times but they have to make sure this next phase under a new manager is helpful to him.

“There have been some murmurs about whether they [Spurs] should look into bringing him back. The club are trying their best to make sure he has a future pathway into the team at Spurs so we will have to see what happens with the the next Rangers manager before understanding what can happen to keep this stage of his career moving forwards.”

Midfielder tipped as ‘perfect solution’ for Celtic

Following their underwhelming summer transfer window, Celtic have been a hot topic of conversation heading into the new year. While the Hoops remain unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership, Hearts are proving to be stiff competition, and currently hold the top spot while the league pauses for the international break.

Data analytics firm SciSports has highlighted a target who would benefit from a move to Parkhead, as well as provide Celtic with a strong new signing. The assessment provided (via Football Transfers) has put Ajax midfielder Kian Fitz-Jim forward into the Celtic eyeline.

SciSports has reportedly given the Hoops a Club Fit rating of 87, which takes into account a variety of factors, including how well a player will fit into the team, their potential development and amount of expected playing time.

This high score suggest Fitz-Jim is a ‘perfect solution’ for Celtic who are looking to push their attacking style further forward.

The 22-year-old has had a mixed run of playing time at Ajax so far this season, making three Eredivisie starts, coming off the bench three times but also being an unused substitute on two occasions.

Fitz-Jim currently has an Estimated Transfer Value of €6.5 million (£5.6m). He is under contract with Ajax until 2027, so the club may be inclined to sell next year rather than allow him to enter the last 12 months of his deal.