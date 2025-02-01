Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the more unusual transfer stories has emerged over a Rangers favourite.

The end of the transfer window always brings up bizarre tales and rumours - which is exactly where a Rangers hero finds himself.

It’s not been a busy window at Ibrox with just Rafael Fernandes coming in on loan from Lille. But heading into the January period, one rumour that Philippe Clement was asked about was the possible return of 2021 title-winning squad member Ryan Kent.

He is currently a free agent after a dismal time in Turkey with Fenerbahce, who terminated his contract. Clement didn’t go into details about a blockbuster return but didn’t clamp the talk of Kent wholesale either when probed on the topic in the autumn. He said: “I've said a lot of times I don't go into rumours because it never stops.

“So I'm not going to go into rumours but of course I know the player and I've known him a long time. The moment he went to Rangers I was in talks with him to get him to Brugge.

“But there was a better deal for him at Rangers and chose that. So I've known him a long time but I won't go into rumours about bringing in players or not.”

Free agency leaves stars open to wild rumours and constant speculation, and Kent is now in that situation. Rampant rumours in Iran claim that İsmail Kartal, the man who brought Kent to Turkey, wants him as part of his plans after taking charge of Persian Gulf Pro League champions Persepolis.

Just one small request has allegedly been made as part of this - Kent wants to bring his pet crocodile with him. The Iranian media is also awash with claims, emerging initially from Turkey, that Kent wants to bring the animal he is said to have purchased while at Fenerbahce with him to his possible new club.

There were claims last year that the former Liverpool youngster had advertised for a babysitter for his croc. Kent has been known to be a lover of exotic animals and during his time at Rangers, even gifted Nikola Katic a snake as part of a Secret Santa tradition around the Christmas period. in 218 appearances for Rangers, Kent netted 33 times with 56 assists.