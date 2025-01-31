Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two highly-rated Rangers starlets have completed transfer moves away from Ibrox

A highly-rated Rangers starlet has made a loan move to Dunfermline Athletic, it’s been confirmed.

Following the Ibrox club’s decision to steer away from a ‘B’ team model when it comes to developing players, Archie Stevens has become the latest emerging talent to head out for his first taste of senior football with the Scottish Championship side.

The 19-year-old winger, who has been capped at various youth levels by England, will head to East End Park for the rest of the campaign and is in line to make his debut in tomorrow’s Fife derby with Raith Rovers. He links up with one-time Rangers team-mate Connor Young, who penned and a two-and-a-half year deal with the Pars last week.

Starting his career at AFC Wimbledon aged 16, Stevens is a player that newly-appointed Dunfermline boss Michael Tidser has high hopes for, having kept a close eye on his progress with David McCallum’s Light Blues reserve team in recent seasons. He was a member of England’s under-17 World Cup squad two years ago.

“We’re really pleased to get that over the line,” Tidser told the club’s website. “He’s a good player, he’s young, exciting, very quick. I’ve seen him play a few times. He’s very direct, he likes to take the ball and get at players.

“Again, it’s a different challenge coming from the Rangers B team, and training with the reserves, to then playing first team football. It’s a challenge that you need to stand up and show what you’ve got. We’re looking forward to getting him into training.

“It’s up to us to, one, look after him, and two, try and get the best out of him. To make sure he enjoys his football because, ultimately if you’re enjoying your football, you’re playing the best you can. So it’s up to us as a group, as a squad, as staff.

“I’ve done it before. I’ve taken boys out of different clubs – (Dundee) United, Aberdeen, Rangers, and they’ve always done well for me, so I’m hoping this is another one. I like wingers that are direct and quick, and go and get at players, and he certainly does that. It’s one to hopefully get bums off seats and get excited about, but as I say, I won’t put too much pressure on the kid, because it’s his first loan.

“He’s brave enough to come up to Scotland, he’s brave enough to go out on loan, so sometimes it takes a wee bit of time, but we’re hoping he settles in quickly. I hope he’ll hit it ground running.”

Meanwhile, Fife neighbours Kelty Hearts - managed by Celtic icon Charlie Mulgrew - have snapped up fellow B-team prospects Blaine McClure on a short-term loan deal. The 17-year-old transferred to the Gers academy from Linfield in the summer of 2023 and is under contract for another 18 months.

A club statement read: “We are delighted to announce the arrival of Blaine McClure as the latest addition to Charlie Mulgrew's squad. The Northern Ireland Under 19 midfielder arrives at New Central Park in a loan deal from Rangers until the end of the season.

“A native of Belfast, Blaine joined up at the Rangers Academy from Linfield. His performances with Rangers Under 18 and B teams have won praise, whilst he possesses a threat from set pieces.

“Pending SFA approval, Blaine will be available to join the squad for tomorrow's William Hill League 1 fixture against Annan Athletic. We would like to thank Rangers for their assistance in getting the deal concluded.”