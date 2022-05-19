The Hoops legend aimed a cheeky dig at Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side over the number of penalties they have been awarded this season

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Thomson has accused Celtic legend Chris Sutton of displaying a “lack of class” over comments made on social media in the wake of Rangers Europa League final defeat.

The former Hoops striker reacted to the Light Blues penalty shoot-out loss in Seville as Aaron Ramsey missed the decisive spot-kick, following a 1-1 draw at the end of extra-time.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frankfurt converted all five of their penalties in emphatic style, leaving goalkeeper Allan McGregor with no chance of saving any.

Aaron Ramsey of Rangers looks dejected as they walk past the UEFA Europa League trophy following their sides defeat in the UEFA Europa League final match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers FC at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on May 18, 2022 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***

Sutton was quick to post on Twitter as he aimed one final dig, stating he expected Rangers to win given the amount of penalities Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have been awarded this season.

He wrote: “Great effort in the Europa League from Rangers and the players have given their all.

“With the amount of penalties they’ve been awarded this season I fancied them in the shootout mind.

“Well done to Frankfurt though.”

Celtic fans have been lapping up Sutton’s tweet, which has drawn over 3,000 retweets.

One supporter commented: “Well I guess the Lisbon Lions winning the European Cup is still Scottish football’s greatest achievement,” in response to Thomson’s claim that Europa League glory for Rangers would emulate the achievements of Celtic’s 1967 European Cup winning team.

Another fan wrote: “What a disaster for Rangers. Most of their fans thought they had won the game before it even started, a bit like they thought they’d win the league in July.”

Sutton’s comments didn’t go down well with ex-Rangers midfielder Thomson, who started the 2008 UEFA Cup final defeat to Zenit St Petersburg in Manchester.

Kevin Thomson has been Kelty Hearts manager for the past year after replacing Barry Ferguson. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Kelty Hearts boss, who has been named Glen’s League Two Manager of the Season after steering the Fifers to the title, wasn’t surprised by Sutton’s classless post.

Responding to Sutton’s tweet, Thomson said: “Lack of class that as an ex player!! Don’t surprise me though!!

“To see fellow pros regardless of rivalry get beat like that, it’s a cruel game at the best of times.”

Thomson has since been told to suck it up by Celtic fans.

One said: “You spent the week downplaying Celtic actually winning the European Cup, take yer medicine son.”