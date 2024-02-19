Man City could have been a Rangers feeder club

Former Man City chairman David Bernstein has claimed Rangers tried to make the Citizens their feeder club before big-money investment.

Back in 1998, Bernstein was taking over a club far removed from the riches and success it currently has enjoyed over the last decade. The current Champions League holders trailed Gillingham 2-0 heading into injury time of the Second Division play-off final, before Kevin Horlock and Paul Dickov goals bailed them out.

They won on penalties and was an important milestone on the way to investment from the middle-east in 2008. City have won the Premier League seven times since.

But in an interview with The People, Bernstein claims then-Rangers chairman David Murray wanted to incorporate Man City into his Ibrox plans. He said: "I'm not sure too many of City's younger fans understand the significance of Paul Dickov's equaliser - or, for that matter, Kevin Horlock's goal.

"Manchester City wouldn't have died if we hadn't been promoted, but it would have been a long way back because I would have had to oversee huge spending cuts. The move to the new stadium probably wouldn't have happened - and that was a key element in Sheikh Mansour's decision to buy the club in 2008.

"It was a tough time to be a City fan. The club was extremely vulnerable. There was an offer to take a shortcut back to the Premier League by merging with Wimbledon. A month after we beat Gillingham came a letter from Rangers chairman David Murray that would have turned us into their feeder club. Both proposals got short shrift, of course. City fans would have torn Maine Road down!