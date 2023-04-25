The latest Rangers transfer news and Celtic transfer news stories as the two rivals prepare to face off in the Scottish Cup semi final at Hampden Park.

It will be another massive weekend of Scottish football action as Celtic and Rangers go head-to-head with a place in the Scottish Cup final on the line.

Michael Beale’s side need a victory to ensure they have a chance of not ending the season trophyless while the Hoops look to stay on track for another historic treble. Elsewhere, there continues to be several transfer news stories making the headlines in the background as the summer window fast approaches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers are likely to recruit a new goalkeeper for next season and the latest reports claim they are ‘on the brink’ of landing a stopper who is currently with Manchester United. Meanwhile, Premier League title chasers Manchester City are being linked with a move for Scotland international who Celtic previously spent time in Celtic’s youth system. Here are the latest Rangers and Celtic transfer news stories on Tuesday, April 25:

Rangers ‘on the brink’ of signing Man Utd stopper

Rangers are closing in on a deal to sign England international goalkeeper Jack Butland this summer, according to The Scottish Sun. It is claimed the Crystal Palace stopper, currently on loan at Manchester United, will be Michael Beale’s first signing of the transfer window.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin both expected to depart Ibrox at the end of the current campaign there have been several reports linking the Gers to goalkeeper signings. Butland has been a name mentioned on several occasions and the 30-year old is set to become a free agent in the summer when his Crystal Palace contract expires.

Man City ‘want to sign’ £30m former Celtic youth

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester City are showing an interest in signing Brentford defender Aaron Hickey, according to a report from HITC. It is said the Premier League champions will make a £30 million bid for the Scotland international in the next transfer window.