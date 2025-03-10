Philippe Clement’s former Ibrox assistant made a speedy return to the dugout on Sunday after being rushed to hospital last week

Former Rangers No.2 Andries Ulderink is waiting to receive the all-clear from medical staff to take charge of his first match as Royal Antwerp boss after suffering a nightmare start to his new job.

Axed Ibrox boss Philippe Clement’s former assistant was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery last week after being struck down with crippling kidney stone pain while watching the Belgian club’s Under-16s in action.

That restricted the Dutchman to a watching brief from the dugout during his side’s 1-0 Jupiler Pro League defeat at home to K.A.A. Gent on Sunday - just five days on from his appointment after signing a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Interim manager John Stegeman provided an update on Ulderink’s condition in his post-match interview, stating: “We still have to wait and see how quickly he recovers. He has undergone surgery and now it is up to the doctors to decide when he will be given the green light to return to work.”

Despite securing a top-six finish ahead of the play-offs, Antwerp decided to part ways with head coach Jonas De Roeck earlier this month after a string of disappointing results. He joined the club last summer to oversee a season of transition on and off the pitch.

Club chiefs opted to ignore Clement’s availability following his Rangers dismissal and instead opted to turn to one of his backroom staff, with Ulderink’s previous link to Antwerp as Mark van Bommel’s former assistant for two seasons (2022/23 and 23/24) ultimately proving a key factor in their decision making.

The 55-year-old had been out of work since January after leaving the Light Blues to return to the Netherlands due to a ‘family situation’. He was subsequently replaced by Moroccan coach Issam Charai.

