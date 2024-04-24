Rangers manager Philippe Clement with coaches Alex Rae (centre), Brian Gilmour and Stephan Van Der Heyden. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Philippe Clement could be forced to re-jig his Rangers backroom staff amid reports that first-team coach Alex Rae has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Michael Beale at Sunderland.

The EFL Championship side, who currently sit 13th in the table after a topsy turvy campaign, sacked former Gers boss Beale in February, with Mike Dodds placed in interim charge while the Black Cats continue their search to find a permanent replacement.

Several names have been floated by pundits in recent weeks amid the ongoing managerial uncertainty hovering over the Stadium of Light, and Rae’s link to Rangers is believed to have alerted the attention of club officials. The 54-year-old has not been a manager in his own right since leaving St Mirren back in 2016, but has been heavily involved in the Gers coaching set-up in recent years.

He stepped as caretaker boss alongside Steven Davis following Beale’s dismissal from Ibrox back in October and his Belgian successor Clement was keen to retain a Scotsman as part of his new-look backroom team.

Rae - who spent five years at Sunderland between 1996 and 2001 during his playing career - also had a spell in charge of Dundee and served as assistant to Paul Ince at MK Dons, Blackpool and Reading. That has subsequently kept him in the minds of many south of the border.

And former England cap Michael Gray has confirmed he heard Rae's name being linked with the position as he discussed his old club with Ally McCoist on talkSPORT. Gray said: “(The season) has just not been good at all. I think they (Sunderland) had everyone back onside with Tony Mowbray which had been a bit of a problem for them. When he left and they tried to bring in the right guy - it didn't work out for Michael Beale - I think you'll know a little bit about him Coisty.

“It just didn't happen for him, he wasn't the right fit - Mike Dodds is in there until the end of the season. But I tell you who got a mention the other day was Alex Rae, who is working at Rangers right now.”