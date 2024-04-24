Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic are preparing for the prospect of life without first choice goalkeeper Joe Hart and it is believed that they have already identified a potential replacement for next season.

The former England international is currently soaking up the final few weeks of what has been a storied career between the sticks and he will hope to finish his Parkhead career on a high with yet another Premiership and Scottish Cup triumph.

Hart has been a popular figure since his arrival in Glasgow, but has come under the spotlight for some of his performances in a third season which has proven to be the most challenging so far in Scotland.

Signing a worthwhile replacement for Hart will be vital to Celtic’s hopes of silverware next term and reports from Football Insider claim that the defending champions have now turned their attention to Austrian international Patrick Pentz.

Pentz is currently on loan at Danish side Brondby from newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

The 27-year-old has impressed this season and is part of a Brondby team that are on course for a 12th league title and just their third triumph in the last two decades.

Pentz has played a key role in that with nine clean sheets in 24 appearances, making him a contender for Ralf Ragnick’s Euro 2024 squad this summer.

The shot-stopper’s contract with Leverkusen is set to expire in June 2025, with his suitors hoping they can secure a bargain deal for him once the transfer window reopens. However, Football Insider understands that they will face competition from Championship promotion contenders Southampton and Eredivisie giants PSV to secure his signature.

Rangers keen to strike Abdallah Sima deal

Rangers are aiming to make Abdallah Sima’s loan deal permanent in the summer and are edging closer to a £6m deal with Brighton, according to TalkSport.

Sima has emerged as a fan favourite this season and has scored an impressive 16 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions. His pace and creativity have been vital to Philippe Clement’s tidal revival and the Belgian is hoping to make him an asset again next term.

Speaking recently, the Senegal international made clear himself that he is very happy in Glasgow. He said: “This has been the perfect team for me. As a young player to play these games, getting experience and having my teammates helping me, I’m really happy to be here.

“I didn’t expect to have a season like this but I’m a winner and I want to win. I want to win everything here. That’s why I enjoy this club. I hope to win everything for this club and for the fans because I think they deserve that.