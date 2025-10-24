Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

European endeavours are behind Rangers and Celtic, with attentions quickly turning to domestic matters on Sunday.

Both desperately need a win to raise morale in both camps amid troubling starts to the season, and the Hoops could be eight points behind Hearts if they lose to the Jambos on Sunday. Before Rangers can start worrying about title races, they need to get a first win at home on the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They take on Kilmarnock at Ibrox for what will be new head coach Danny Rohl’s first league game. Here are some of the latest headlines heading into a big weekend for both Rangers and Celtic.

Kevin Thelwell concerns grow at Rangers.

Connected talent spotter Mick Brown claims to know that concerns are emerging around Kevin Thelwell at Rangers. His role in a prolonged managerial search at Ibrox has been criticised and ex-Man Utd and Sunderland chief scout Brown, who is an established figure down south where Thelwell has most recently worked at Everton, says eyebrows are being raised over his short tenure.

He told Football Insider: “I hear there are concerns about Thelwell at Rangers. He came from Everton where there were all sorts of concerns and things said and done behind the scenes, and he’d been at Wolves before that. Ultimately it comes back to the question about why he was appointed and who appointed him.

“You have to look at his connections to the manager [Martin] who was brought in at the same time. Now he’s only been at Rangers for a short time, but there are already serious questions being asked of him and the deals they have done in the transfer market. That, alongside their nightmare trying to bring in a new manager, which I hear was very much linked to him, is going to be a real concern for Rangers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic hero in Rangers dig

Charlie Mulgrew has appeared on talkSPORT to talk over Rangers and Celtic issues, and the man who featured in Hoops between 2010-2016 couldn’t help but dig out those at Ibrox. While there’s issues in the east-end, the Celtic hero reckons top six territory would be good at this stage when it comes to Rangers.

He said: “The fans aren’t happy. The fans are a huge part of Celtic, they always have been, so they deserve to have their say and get their point across. They have to be heard somehow. What I do know for a fact is it doesn’t help the players, these protests.

“When they get behind the players it definitely helps. Right now, Hearts are five points clear, Rangers have got a new manager in and you would imagine they can’t get any worse. They might even finish in the top six this year. You would imagine they are going to get better. Once everyone is united things will get better. I was there when Aberdeen sort of put up a half challenge. I don’t think we ever thought that (it was a challenge). They maybe gave us a wee bit of a look over our shoulder, but we were fine.”