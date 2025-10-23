The latest news stories and match fall-out for Celtic and Rangers

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic’s latest Scottish Premiership result ended in a 2-0 defeat to Dundee and allowed table-toppers Hearts to extend their lead to five points over the reigning champions.

The Jambos are the only club in the league still yet to register a defeat, while the Hoops now have some ground to make up in their title defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Rodgers’ side will be hoping for a positive result over Sturm Graz in the Europa League tonight, to get things back on track.

Ex-Rangers star ‘screaming at TV’ over Celtic result

Following Celtic’s defeat to Dundee, discussions are continuing. Former Rangers star Richard Foster admitted his frustrations rose during the Hoops’ performance.

“Now, I don’t particularly want Celtic to win games or lose games. It doesn’t really put me up or down, but I’m screaming at my TV to play forward, to play quicker. Callum McGregor, who I think is a brilliant player. Everything’s safe,” the former defender said while appearing on Go Radio.

“In this little run, and I’ve spoke about it before, the ball goes to the wide player. You’re 1v1 with the full back and the guy runs in behind him and just blocks his space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic have won five of their eight Scottish Premiership games so far this season, but two draws and a loss mean they have slipped into the trail of the high-flying Hearts. The Hoops have also struggled in Europa so far, with a win evading them at this point. With just one point on the board, Celtic are 28th in the table and will need to make up ground here too if they want to progress into the next round.

Rangers manager criticism branded ‘ridiculous’ as Danny Rohl arrives

Rangers have finally appointed their next permanent manager after Danny Rohl was announced earlier this week. The former Sheffield Wednesday boss had initially pulled out of the conversation after separate talks with Steven Gerrard and Kevin Muscat collapsed. However, Rohl performed a U-turn on his decision and will now look to lead Rangers forward.

However, since his announcement, claims have circled suggesting the 36-year-old German will follow a similar dismal path to his predecessor Russell Martin. Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae has hit back at these claims and believes the fanbase will get behind Rohl.

“Listen, everyone is going to have their own opinion. Having spoken to a few people today, I think the important thing is to get behind this guy,” Rae told Clyde 1. “Obviously he has taken up the role. The hierarchy was pretty much saying they were really impressed. Even when he ruled himself out, they continued to discuss with him along that process because of the noises that he had made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think most Rangers fans will give this guy a fair crack at it. I heard one or two remarks today saying he was a 'Russell Martin mark two'. It's absolutely ridiculous. This guy has come in with a clean slate. Did a decent job with his last job. It's not as if he's coming in here on the back of a relegation. So it's a totally different situation and I think most Rangers fans will unite behind him and he needs to get a tune out of the team.”

Read next: Brendan Rodgers in Kyogo statement as Celtic boss names transfer decisions that created costly repercussions