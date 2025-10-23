The broadcaster has made a Rangers demand after their next manager hunt came to a close.

Richard Keys has urged 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh to make another Rangers sacking decision at the end of their next manager hunt.

The Ibrox side have eventually named Danny Rohl as their head coach but it was a process that came with turbulence. Steven Gerrard rejected the role as did Kevin Muscat, who will stay at Shanghai Port for the time being, having appeared destined to return to a club he featured for in his playing days.

Ex Sky Sports presenter Keys believes that sporting director Kevin Thelwell is someone who should pay the price after hearing that Muscat’s reason for not wanting the job was partly down to the key figure. Keys insists that the ex Everton and Wolves man was a big problem in the hiring process and new owners 49ers Enterprises plus chairman Cavenagh would be wise to start afresh.

Richard Keys on Rangers next manager hunt

He wrote in his blog: “Let’s close with another quick word about what’s happening at Rangers. I’m hearing Kevin Muscat turned the job down because he didn’t fancy reporting to Kevin Thelwell. Who would? I said a fortnight ago Thelwell should’ve followed Martin out of the door. He was responsible for making that dud decision.

“He should be accountable for it. And now it appears he’s the stumbling block to a new appointment. I know Celtic fans aren’t happy right now either, but isn’t it refreshing to see a Derek McInnes inspired Hearts top? And I’m especially pleased to see Hibs going so well. David Gray is in charge there - reporting to my mate Malky Makay. Well done both. Keep it going.”

Up next for Rangers in a first game in the Rohl era is a Europa League clash with Brann, a competition where the Light Blues have already lost to Genk and Sturm Graz. Rohl said: “I think this is very important, we have to turn the negative energy and the disappointments into positive energy, and this is our mindset. I try every day to give this belief, and I hope with my team and with the coaches that we can make the turnaround quickly and tomorrow we can make a good step forward.

Danny Rohl on Brann vs Rangers

“I see a lot of good things, and I am also convinced that if we work day by day some players will surprise people because they will get better and better. I see as well that some players have not played at their highest level and that is what we have to bring.

"We have to find the reasons why and I am convinced that if you give them solutions of what we want to do and how we want to do it then they will also make steps forward. We will have maybe some changes in the starting XI but I was honest with my team today in that after two days you have to take the impression from video and from the training session because you need a bit more time to know all the details.

“It is also important for me as coach because I like to make adjustments during the game and then it is important to understand which players you can bring in which situation. For me it was about speaking about basic things, not overloading them with too many details but they need some things to improve especially in Europe when you have such a game ahead.”