There’s no place in the Light Blues squad for Turkish left-back Ridvan Yilmaz and summer signing Kieran Dowell.

Rangers Europa League squad has been released by UEFA - with Michael Beale deciding there is no room for £5million Turkish left-back Ridvan Yilmaz and former Norwich City star Kieran Dowell.

The Gers boss has named a 22-man squad for tough group stages fixtures against Real Betis, Sparta prague and Aris Limassol over the coming months.

However, there is no place for summer recruit Dowell, goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, centre-back Leon Balogun and ex-Besiktas star Yilmaz. Surprisingly, winger Scott Wright makes the grade just a matter of weeks after his move to Turkish Super Lig outfit Pendikspor collapsed.

Rangers are competing in the competition for the first time since reaching the final in Seville last year and fans will likely have that heartache against Eintracht Frankfurt still fresh in their memory.

A convincing 7-3 aggregate defeat over two-legs to defending Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven saw the Ibrox side miss out on a lucrative Champions League group stage place.

Here is the 22-man Rangers squad confirmed by Beale ahead of next week’s opener against Real Betis:

1 . Michael Beale Rangers manager Michael Beale has named his squad for the Europa League.

2 . Jack Butland Goalkeeper

3 . Robby McCrorie Goalkeeper Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group