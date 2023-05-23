More players are expected to follow suit as Michael Beale ramps up his squad rebuild.

Rangers have announced a list of FIVE players who will depart the club this summer - with Scott Arfield, Filip Helander, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor and Alfredo Morelos’ exits confirmed.

Light Blues boss Michael Beale faces a massive summer rebuild to compete with Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic side for silverware next season and the Englishman has started to whittle down the overall size of his squad.

Beale stated earlier this month that out of contract Colombian striker Morelos was set to be the first high-profile departure, bringing an end to his six-year spell at Ibrox following a £1million move from HJK Helsinki in 2017.

Beale had previously expressed his desire to retain winger Winger Kent, but the Liverpool academy product will be moved on upon the expiry of his contract in the coming weeks with a move to either Turkish giants Fenerbahce or the English Premier League now increasingly likely.

Rangers stumped up £7m to bring Kent to Govan in 2019 after initially impressing on loan. The club were hopeful of selling the 26-year-old for a sizable transfer fee a few years ago but they have instead allowed Kent to run down his contract and ensure he will leave as a free agent.

Injury-prone Swedish centre-back Filip Helander, who hasn’t featured in over 13 months will also head through the exit door alongside veteran goalkeeper and Gers legend Allan McGregor who is expected to retire at the end of the season. The 41-year-old surprised many supporters by staying on for a further year after the Scottish Cup final last May. He departs after spending 15 years at Ibrox across two spells, lifting 13 trophies and reaching two European finals.

Attacking midfielder Scott Arfield, who has been a regular off the bench under Beale, has also been told his future lies elsewhere, which may surprise some fans who had hoped the Canadian would be offered a contract extension.

Rangers manager Michael Beale confirmed new signings are imminent. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Steven Davis remains in discussions over his future as he continues to work closely with the club’s medical team following a long-term ACL injury suffered in December 2022. A coaching role within Beale’s backroom team appears a viable option.

A Rangers statement released on social media read: “Each of the departing players has given the club excellent service and will move on to the next stage in their careers with the warmest wishes and thanks of everyone at Ibrox and the Rangers Training Centre.

“The individuals have contributed enormously to the club‘s capture of a record 55th Scottish league title, last season’s Scottish Cup, the run to the UEFA Europa League final and qualification for the UEFA Champions League this season. Allan McGregor, of course, also gained significant honours with the club in his first spell and broke the 500 appearance mark for Gers back in April.

