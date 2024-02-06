Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers could potentially move top of the Scottish Premiership table tonight when they welcome Neil Warnock's Aberdeen side to Ibrox.

Philippe Clement's side have the opportunity leapfrog league leaders Celtic at the summit if they can beat a revitalised Dons outfit by a score line of two or more goals in front of their home crowd.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeen began life without Barry Robson in encouraging fashion bu holding the champions to a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie on Saturday. Another strong display is required if they are to prevent the Light Blues from extending their winning run since the winter break to five straight matches across all competitions.

Loading....

Clement has made FOUR changes from the starting XI that thrashed Livingston 3-0 last time out. John Souttar replaces the injured Leon Balogun in central defence, while Ridvan Yilmaz is favoured over Borna Barisic at left-back. Tom Lawrence is drafted into central midfield with Ryan Jack absent, while Cyriel Dessers is preferred over Fabio Silva to lead the line.

Dujon Sterling returns to the matchday squad after sitting out of Saturday's game, while Mohamed Diomande takes his place on the bench for the first time along with fellow new recruit Oscar Cortes.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of this evening's Scottish Premiership clash in Govan...

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), Connor Goldson, John Souttar, Ridvan Yilmaz; John Lundstram, Tom Lawrence; Todd Cantwell, Ross McCausland, Rabbi Matondo; Cyriel Dessers.

And the bench...

Robby McCrorie (GK), Fabio Silva, Oscar Cortes, Dujon Sterling, Scott Wright, Borna Barisic, Leon King, Mohamed Diomande, Nicolas Raskin.

Aberdeen starting XI (3-4-1-2)

Kelle Roos; Nicky Devlin, Jack MacKenzie, Graeme Shinnie (C), Richard Jensen, Stefan Gartenmann, Jamie McGrath, Connor Barron, Bojan Miovski, Leighton Clarkson, Jonny Hayes.

And the bench...