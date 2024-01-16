Rangers manager Philippe Clement has named his starting line-up to face the Danish champions at Ibrox (kick-off 8:00pm)

Following a five-way training camp in the south of Spain, Philippe Clement's side are back on home soil after being put through a period of intense work and physical test.

The Light Blues slipped to a narrow 1-0 defeat to German Bundesliga second-tier outfit Hertha Berlin at the La Manga Sports Complex on Saturday, but Clement was pleased with aspects of his side's performance.

Tonight's warm-up fixture against the UEFA Champions League last-16 hopefuls will provide the Gers with another tough test, with Copenhagen displaying their pedigree among Europe's elite sides this term.

Clement is without the services of midfield duo Dujon Sterling and Kieran Dowell this evening, with both players excluded from the starting XI. Sam Lammers has departed on loan to FC Utrecht, while Borna Barisic, Tom Lawrence, Ryan Jack and Jose Cifuentes are on the comeback trail from injury and are included among the substitutes.

Long-term absentees Danilo and Kemar Roofe remain sidelined. Former Celtic winger Mohamed Elyounoussi features on the bench for the visitors, while Henrik Larsson' son Jordan will be aiming to follow in his father's footsteps by scoring against the Ibrox side.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of tonight's mid-season friendly clash...

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Ridvan Yilmaz; John Lundstram, Nicolas Raskin; Todd Cantwell, Ross McCausland, Rabbi Matondo, Fabio Silva.

And the bench...

Robby McCrorie (GK), Jon McLaughlin (GK), John Souttar, Ryan Jack, Cyriel Dessers, Tom Lawrence, Jose Cifuentes, Scott Wright, Borna Barisic, Leon King, Johnly Yfeko, Robbie Fraser, Bailey Rice, Cole McKinnon.

FC Copenhagen starting XI (4-3-3)

Kamil Grabara; Denis Vavro, Viktor Claesson (C), Jordan Larsson, Lukas Lerager, Andreas Cornelius, Elias Jelert, Peter Ankersen, Valdemar Lund, Rasmus Falk, Victor Froholdt

And the bench...

