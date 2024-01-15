Philippe Clement gives Rangers injury updates on 5 key players - 2 big blows

The Belgian boss reckons the work of his players during their winter training camp in Spain will given them "extra powers" going forward

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Philippe Clement has admitted he doesn't know if Rangers strike duo Kemar Roofe and Danilo will play again this season after delivering an injury update on his squad.

The Belgian boss issued an update on the fitness of several key players including Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack and Tom Lawrence, who all sat out of Saturday's 1-0 friendly defeat to Bundesliga 2. side Hertha Berlin at the La Manga Sports Complex in southern Spain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ibrox side return to Glasgow this afternoon following their five-day winter training camp and will take on Danish outfit FC Copenhagen at Ibrox on Tuesday evening as they step up preparations ahead of resuming domestic action this weekend.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has addressed the fitness of his squad after a January training camp in Murcia

Clement is convinced his players will reap the benefits of their hard work between now and the end of the season after being put through a number of physical tests and a demanding run-out against the German club in Murcia.

Asked for an latest injury update following the conclusion of the camp, Clement said: "Danilo and Kemar are not here. So it's clear they won't be available for the next couple of weeks, otherwise they would be here. The season has a long way to go, ask me if they will play again this season in two or three months. That's a little bit early.

"Ryan Jack has started to train again but he has a history with these injuries so we have to build it back up. We are still preparing, we're not there yet. Borna Barisic, Ryan (Jack) and Tom Lawrence all missed out on Saturday's game. They did separate training but they are also coming back from injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"So we're not yet with the full squad ready for the moment. We know that but we're going to work hard for the next few weeks to get more and more players available."