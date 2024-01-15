Everything you need to know about Rangers' winter friendly against FC Copenhagen at Ibrox

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following their intensive five-day winter training camp in Spain, Rangers are back on home soil and will face FC Copenhagen in their final mid-season friendly before continuing their domestic campaign.

Philippe Clement's side returned to action in La Manga on Saturday, losing out narrowly to German second-tier outfit Hertha Berlin. Despite the 1-0 defeat, the Belgian boss was still able to draw on plenty of positives from the bounce game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And his side will step up their preparations for the second half of the campaign against the reigning Danish Superliga champions, who should provide another stern test for the Ibrox club.

Rangers defender Connor Goldson and Hertha Berlin's Marten Winkler in action during a friendly match

Copenhagen, managed by Jacob Neestrup, reached the UEFA Champions League round of 16 after finishing behind Group A winners Bayern Munich on eight points and will face holders Manchester City next up over two legs. With a Scottish Cup clash against Dumbarton taking place this weekend, Clement will put his Gers players through their paces one last time in what is sure to be an entertaining warm-up fixture open to supporters.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the friendly contest...

Where and when will Rangers v FC Copenhagen take place?

The game takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Tuesday, January 16th and kick-off is scheduled for 8.00pm.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Advertisement

Advertisement

No, unfortunately the game won't be broadcast live on television. However, the match will be streamed on Pay-Per-View by Rangers TV. International subscribers can stream the match, while UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio. Tickets are still available for supporters wishing to attend the match priced at just £15 for adults, £10 for concessions, £5 for children. VIP packages are also available and fans can register their interest by contacting [email protected].

What is the latest team news?

Rangers manager Philippe Clement fielded two changed XI's in either half during the friendly against Hertha Berlin, with new signing Fabio Silva involved. Midfielder Nicolas Raskin also got 45 minutes into his legs as he nears a return to full fitness, while B-team youngsters Robbie Fraser, Bailey Rice, Cole McKinnon and Johnly Yfeko were handed valuable game time.

Ryan Jack, Tom Lawrence, Borna Barisic were NOT involved and aren't expected to feature in midweek. Danilo and Kemar Roofe remain sidelined for a number of weeks.