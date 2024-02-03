Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers entertain Scottish Premiership basement boys Livingston at Ibrox this afternoon - with Philippe Clement's side keeping a close eye on leaders Celtic's result in the early kick-off.

The Light Blues will know the outcome of the Hoops' clash with Aberdeen before kick-off and Clement's side will be overwhelming favourites to brushed aside the struggling West Lothian outfit on home soil.

If Celtic do slip up, Rangers could potentially move within two points of their arch rivals with a game in hand as they continue to chase down Brendan Rodgers' side at the summit. Livi, on the other hand, face a relegation battle this season and are in desperate need of a victory.

Clement has decided to ring the changes for this match with SIX alterations made from the starting XI that edged past St Mirren 1-0 in Paisley last weekend. Ridvan Yilmaz, John Souttar, Nicolas Raskin, Scott Wright and Cyriel Dessers drop to the bench, while Dujon Sterling is omitted from the matchday squad.

Borna Barisic, Leon Balogun, Ryan Jack, Ross McCausland, Rabbi Matondo and Fabio Silva come into the line-up. Deadline Day signing Oscar Cortes takes his place on the bench, but Mohamed Diomande is absent due to a lack of match fitness, having not played a competitive game since November.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of this afternoon's Scottish Premiership clash in Govan...

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic; John Lundstram, Ryan Jack; Todd Cantwell, Ross McCausland, Rabbi Matondo; Fabio Silva.

And the bench...

Robby McCrorie (GK), Ridvan Yilmaz, John Souttar, Cyriel Dessers, Tom Lawrence, Oscar Cortes, Scott Wright, Leon King, Nicolas Raskin.

Livingston starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Shamal George; Shaun Donnellan, David Carson, Ayo Obileye, Scott Pittman, Jamie Brandon, Jason Holt, Joel Nouble, Mo Sangare, Andrew Shinnie (C), James Penrice.

And the bench...