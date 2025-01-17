Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers are eyeing up their potential first signing of the January transfer window.

Rangers are looking to expand their roster this month as they attempt to chase down runaway Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic. Philippe Clement’s side have recently been linked with a new centre-back target, who could leave his club this month if the right offer is put on the table.

There has been plenty of action in and out of Scotland’s top flight so far this January window but Rangers side are yet to make a new signing. The Gers have signed off on the departures of Robbie Fraser and Cole McKinnon, who have joined Livingston and Ayr United on loan respectively. However, despite the growing transfer rumours, they are without their first winter recruit at this point.

Celtic, Dundee United and Hibs are also yet to sign anyone this month, so Clement and co aren’t alone in their inactivity so far. With rumours starting to pick up the pace though, Rangers could be close to their first signing of 2025.

Rangers ‘watching’ centre-back transfer target

Rangers are on the market for defensive reinforcements amid some serious injury concerns within the team. They are currently ‘watching’ Kevin Mantilla of Talleres in the Argentine Primera División. That’s according to local reporter Nacho Castellano, who has claimed on social media that the 21-year-old is being ‘closely followed’ by several overseas teams and Rangers are one of them in pursuit.

The Glasgow heavyweights have been ‘consulted’ over a potential move for Mantilla, who is under contract in Argentina until 2027. Talleres are reportedly ‘willing to let him go’ this window if a ‘convincing offer’ comes their way.

The Primera División seasons run from May until December and the 2024 campaign was a tough one for Mantilla. The Colombian defender made just five league appearances throughout the season, and 17 overall across all competitions. Clearly not a first choice option under manager Alexander Medina, Mantilla could move on this window in search of more regular game time.

Rangers struggling with injury crisis

Rangers have already been counted out of the title race, with 13 points now between them and leaders Celtic. Clement’s side would need a perfect run and their Old Firm rivals to suffer a serious dip in form if they want to resurrect their title chances, but they do still have the fight for second place to hold onto.

Aberdeen have slipped significantly away from the top of the table despite their strong start, and Dundee United have moved to within ten points of Rangers. Ahead of their Scottish Cup clash against Fraserburgh on Sunday, Clement gave an update on his side’s fitness levels.

“Danilo will be out, not a full assessment yet about that case, and [Óscar] Cortés also,” he told the media. “The other players who were not available before will not be available. Jack Butland is still a question mark, but he's also close to coming back into training with the squad. We will see tomorrow if he can play with the squad and what conclusions to make about that.”