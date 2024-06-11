Rangers manager Philippe Clement with players | (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

The Rangers pair are the subject of transfer talk.

Reports in the middle-east suggest that Rangers would accept bids for James Tavernier and Connor Goldson at a reasonable price.

The Light Blues are in the midst of a summer recruitment drive. Experienced stars like Borna Barisic and John Lundstram have gone, with Jefte and Oscar Cortes coming in. Clinton Nsiala is the latest arrival, the defender joining from AC Milan on a pre-contract.

Defensive stalwarts Tavernier and Goldson remain under contract but rumours of move to Saudi Arabia have lingered. Former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is said to be keen on reuniting with them, as he now manages Saudi Pro League team Al Ettifaq.

Hi-Koura claim ‘it is expected that Scottish Rangers will open the door to the duo’s departure if a suitable offer is received.’ Both have formed the backbone of Rangers’ defences under Gerrard, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Michael Beale and now current gaffer Phillippe Clement.

If anyone is making a move for the pair, it will take a bumper package. Speaking in April, Clement said it would be taking someone coming in with big bucks to make them think about parting ways with Tavernier and Goldson.

"It would cost a lot of money. They are two players who are important for next season. My players come to speak with me if they have doubts or if they want to go or if they are out of contract. We have that relationship.