Scotland players warming up during a training session at Stadion am Groben at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Former Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack sat out of Scotland’s latest Euro 2024 training session at their base in Garmisch-Partenkirchen this morning.

But there was a collective sigh of relief among onlookers as captain Andy Robertson and Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland appeared back among the squad after both players sustained injury scares' ahead of their tournament opener against Germany on Friday.

Liverpool full-back Robertson was forced out of the first training session at Stadion am Groben on Monday after catching his ankle, while Jambos skipper Shankland also limped off and failed to complete the session. However, assistant manager John Carver later confirmed to the assembled media that it was a precautionary measure only.

Speaking yesterday afternoon, he stated: “Andy’s fine, I just spoke to him there, it was a precaution really. The ball just caught his ankle but he’ll train tomorrow. He’ll be fine. At this stage we’re going to be extra cautious but he’s okay and he’s looking forward to joining in training tomorrow.

“It’s never nice (to see), is it, especially with the luck we’ve had lately, so as soon as training was finished I popped across and had a chat with him, but he’s in good form.”

On Shankland, who scored 31 goals for Hearts last season, Carver added: “Yeah, he had a little bit of a niggle from the other night and he’s in that process. Obviously he played quite a bit of game time in the last two games that we’ve played, so we are just protecting him as well.”

Both stars featured among the group, as did Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean who missed out on the opening day. Stuart Armstrong also trained away from this team mates on Monday as he completed an individual program after recovering from a muscle-rated problem.

But one notable absentee was recently released Gers player Jack, with his fitness likely to be addressed at some stage. It’s understood there is no major concern over the 32-year-old, who is on the lookout for his next club after he was shown the door by first-team boss Philippe Clement.