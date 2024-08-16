Brandon Williams in action for Manchester United last year | Manchester United via Getty Imag

The star was last with Man Utd and could be a Rangers transfer target.

Rangers may turn to the free agency market if their injury fears over Ridvan Yilmaz come to fruition.

The Turkish left-back has had an inconsistent time since coming to Ibrox from Besiktas and another injury blow hit him on Tuesday night in a Champions League third round qualifier defeat to Dynamo Kyiv. He went down with a thigh injury and was stretchered off the pitch at Hampden, sparking concern.

It is claimed by the Daily Record that a scan for Yilmaz has been postponed due to the swelling around his injury. And, it’s stated, “that has left the Ibrox medical team concerned that the injury could be worse than first feared - with the potential for it to keep him sidelined until some time in the autumn.”

That has Rangers boss Philippe Clement scouring the market for a replacement with Jefte another left-back option signed ahead of the new season, but he was sent off in the defeat to Kyiv. That has put Brandon Williams on the agenda following his release from Manchester United at the end of last season.

The report claims Williams “has been on a list of potential targets since the end of last season - and the 23-year-old could now move up the pecking order in terms of priority.” He has spent time out on loan at Norwich City and latterly Ipswich Town last season, making 17 appearances. Williams featured 51 times after coming through the Man Utd academy.

Williams is set to go on trial for dangerous driving. He plead not guilty to charges against him in April this year after his grey Audi collided with a Ford Fiesta, and he is accused of inhaling laughing gas while behind the wheel and driving without valid insurance at a speed of over 90 mph. The left-back's defence team plan to instruct experts to give evidence on his behalf. He was given conditional bail.

Prosecutor Katie Johnson said as quoted by the Daily Record: "He was seen by witnesses to have taken nitrous oxide from balloons."