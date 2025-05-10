Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A roundup of the latest transfer headlines for Celtic and Rangers.

The summer transfer window is quickly approaching and there are plenty of stories and rumours to keep track of when it comes to Scottish football.

We’ve taken a look at some of the latest news for both Celtic and Rangers as they wrap up the final game-weeks of the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season.

Club trying to convince Rangers to accept cut price for winger

Rangers have been approached by Greek outfit Aris with the request to lower their asking price for Jose Cifuentes. The winger is currently on loan with the Macedonia side until the end of the season but the club are keen on signing him full-time.

According to Rangers Review, Aris have asked for the option to buy clause fee of £2.2 million to be lowered so they can get a deal over the line this summer. The Greek side have been impressed with his performances since his arrival last summer but the current asking price is reportedly out of their reach financially.

Cifuentes has been a key part of Aris’ season and their quest to qualify for European football next campaign. The 26-year-old has also hinted that he would like to see his loan move become permanent, as well as the club’s desire to tie him down.

“I don't want to talk about my own individual performances, I think our excellent form in the play-offs has been down to the whole team,” Cifuentes said recently.

“We all work together for the same goal and we all improve together. There has also been individual improvement from me, but this is the result of teamwork, under the guidance of the manager. But I am happy here and believe I have improved as the season has progressed.”

Chris Sutton drops Celtic player warning ahead of Kieran Tierney arrival

Celtic are due to welcome Kieran Tierney back to the club this summer when he completes his move back to Glasgow from Arsenal. The excitement has been building around Tierney returning to his boyhood club but in turn, there are rumours surrounding Greg Taylor’s potential departure.

Brendan Rodgers recently admitted it is now ‘more likely’ the left-back will leave this summer due to decrease in regular action. The boss suggested Taylor will be wanting to play every week, which could lead to his departure.

However, Chris Sutton has urged Taylor not to make any rash decisions when it comes to his situation with Celtic.

“We all know Celtic will try to sign players who can be developed, and it’s a model that has worked a treat. But I’d like to see them sign players who are a little bit further down the road in terms of their development,” Sutton wrote in his latest Record Sport column.

“Not guys who will be stars the following season – players who can come in and hit the ground running. Kieran Tierney is already on board and you’d imagine that will be no problem for him. I’d love to see Greg Taylor secured on a new deal too.

“I know it looks like he’s for the off but until he signs elsewhere there’s still a chance. I get that he may not like the idea of sharing duties with Tierney but sometimes the grass isn’t always greener.”