Rangers cut ties with 'exciting' young talent who joins EFL promotion hopefuls

Rangers are back in Scottish Cup action this weekend

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers take on Queen’s Park at Ibrox on Sunday afternoon in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup. They won 4-0 at home to Ross County last time out in the league.

The January transfer window shut earlier this week which means the Gers are now stuck with what they have currently got in their squad until the summer, unless they opt to delve into the free agent market. They are currently sat in 2nd place in the Scottish Premiership table behind rivals Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Philippe Clement’s side face Hearts away in their next league outing. They then have fixtures against St Mirren and Kilmarnock to see out February.

Rangers youngster Arian Allen leaves for Stockport County

Rangers youngster Arian Allen has left for Stockport County. The 17-year-old has linked up with the League One side on a permanent basis.

The teenager will join the Hatters’ Emerging Talents Programme on an 18-month contract. He is a forward who can play across the frontline.

Stockport’s Academy Manager Damien Allen has said: “Arian is a player we have admired for a while, we are really pleased to finally get him signed on a professional contract at the Club. He can play as a left or central forward player, using his pace and trickery to create goal-scoring opportunities for himself and others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He plays with a huge amount of self-belief and determination, showing his ability to score goals with a variety of finishes. Arian will play a number of U18s and B-team fixtures for the remainder of this season. We are all really excited to see how he progresses with us over the next 18 months.”

Adrian Allen leaves Rangers

Rangers signed Allen back in February last year at the age of 16 to boost their Under-18’s side. Prior to his switch to Ibrox, he spent six years at Everton.

He rose up through the academy ranks of the Toffees and was a regular for them at various different youth levels. After signing for the Glasgow outfit, former Gers Academy Director Zeb Jacobs said: “It is great for us to have Arian on board. We are all excited to start working with him and develop his potential over the coming seasons.”

Allen didn’t play for Rangers’ first-team and has now moved back down to England. Stockport have risen from the National League to the third tier since Mark Stott’s takeover and are now eyeing promotion to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the acquisition of Allen, their Head of Emerging Talent Vinil Joseph has said: “Arian is a player that has been on our radar for some time and we are delighted to bring him to the football club. He is a versatile forward who can play out wide as well as down the middle. He is an exciting young player that will look to be positive and direct in his attacking play, and has shown his quality in front of goal with a good record in youth football. We look forward to working with Arian and watching him develop over the coming years.”