Rangers begin their European campaign with a challenging game against Real Betis

A former Manchester United legend with over 400 appearances could feature against Rangers in their opening Europa League game.

Rangers are competing in the Europa League for the first time since their defeat in the final of the 2022 competition and they are hoping to progress from a challenging group which features Real Betis, Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol.

Michael Beale’s side will be hoping to go deep into the competition and the under-pressure manager is hoping for a huge improvement after a lacklustre performance against PSV in their recent Champions League play-off game.

The Glasgow giants host Real Betis in their first game on Thursday 21 September - and the visitors may hand a debut to a former Man Utd icon.

David De Gea has been without a club since the end of last season and he left the 20-time English champions after a 12 year stay at Old Trafford.

The Spanish goalkeeper played in all 38 games last year, but was deemed surplus to requirements as the Red Devils opted for a younger name in Andre Onana.

De Gea has been linked with a number of clubs around the world including and has reportedly received a number of lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia.

However, it now appears as if he could be on the verge of a return back to his homeland and Real Betis are currently in talks to sign the 32-year-old, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes .