The squad lists have been released by UEFA. The ticket prices have been confirmed. Celtic and Rangers are busy preparing for their respective European campaigns and both sides will be focused on advancing form the group stages.

With Champions League group stage football on the horizon once again, Celtic fans are set to pack out the 60,411 capacity Parkhead for European nights. The Hoops may have struggled to carry their Scottish Premiership form into European competition in recent seasons, but they remain one of the biggest clubs in the continent.

As for Rangers, Michael Beale’s side are already playing catch up domestically in the title race and the Ibrox club are competing in the Europa League for the first time since reaching the final last year.

Celtic Park and Ibrox Stadium are both guaranteed to be rocking and the two clubs will unsurprisingly have two of the highest average attendances across Europe.

GlasgowWorld takes a look at how Celtic and Rangers’ attendance this season compares to some of Europe’s biggest clubs...

1 . Barcelona Average attendance: 83,512. Capacity: 99,354

2 . Borussia Dortmund Average attendance: 81,171. Capacity: 81,365

3 . Bayern Munich Average attendance: 75,005. Capacity: 75,024