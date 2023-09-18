The Leeds United midfielder earned the respect of Millwall hecklers following his four-and-a-half year spell at Ibrox.

They might be separated by 170 miles but Leeds United and Millwall fans have been embroiled in a bitter English rivalry for several decades.

So it was no surprise that the travelling Leeds players were targeted with foul-mouthed abuse from home supporters as they stepped off their team bus to enter The Den ahead of Saturday’s Championship encounter in East London.

A video shared on social media shows plenty of choice words being hurled in the direction of Daniel Farke’s side, but former Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara was spared any expletives from the jeering home crowd who fell silent as he entered the stadium.

The Finland international joined the Elland Road club last month after spending four-and-a-half years at Ibrox. Initially signed for a mere £50,000 from Dundee, the 27-year-old would make almost 200 appearances and earned the Gers a signficiant profit following the £5.5million transfer move.

And he was acklowedged as a “good player” by one Millwall fan who broke the sudden pause in a rare moment of praise for a rival player. He stated: “That’s Kamara! He used to play for Rangers - yeah, he was good y’know!”

The X-rated shouts and an outpouring of boos restarted immediately after Kamara disappeared into the ground, with goalkeeper Illan Meslier branded “useless” and “butterfingers” seconds later and defender Luke Ayling told to “get a f****** haircut”.

Despite their extremely hostile welcome, Leeds went on to run out 3-0 winners in a match which saw Kamara climb off the bench with seven minutes remaining to make his second appearance following his debut against Sheffield Wednesday.

Confirming his move last month, a Rangers statement read: “Rangers Football Club can today confirm the departure of Glen Kamara to Leeds United for an undisclosed fee. The midfielder, who joined the club from Dundee in January 2019, made over 190 appearances across five seasons at Ibrox.

“Lifting the league title in 2020/21, and the Scottish Cup the following year, Kamara was a big part of those successes in Light Blue, featuring 51 times in the league winning season. A memorable goal in the 3-1 victory over RB Leipzig in the Europa League in 2021/22 saw the Finland international help Rangers to their first European final since 2008.