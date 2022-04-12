The experienced shot-stopper is set to part way with the Baggies and will be available as a free agent in the summer

Rangers are ‘interested’ in a deal to sign out of contract West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, according to reports.

The 29-year-old is expected to depart the Baggies this summer after manager Steve Bruce stated there was little chance of him staying at the Hawthorns.

The Scottish champions have set their sights on luring the three-time capped England international north of the border but a move looks unlikely amid strong interest from English Premier League clubs.

Rangers are reportedly interested in West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports, the former Manchester United youth has been linked with a return to Old Trafford as well as Tottenham Hotspur, with the player thought to be targeting a return to England’s top tier.

Southampton and Newcastle United are other potential suitors currently tracking Johnstone, who has kept 15 clean sheets in 36 Championship matches this season.

Veteran shot-stopper Allan McGregor, who turned 40 in January, could retire at the end of the season, which may convince manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst to begin his search for a new goalkeeper.

It is believed the offer of regular first-team action and guaranteed European football could sway Johnstone’s decision to move to Glasgow.

He will be eager to impress national team boss Gareth Southgate ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after making his senior debut in a 1-0 friendly win over Romania in June 2021.

Meanwhile, Club 1872 have expanded their shareholding in Rangers after purchasing a further 2.25million shares in the club from former Ibrox chairman Dave King.

The supporters group, who were embroiled in a bitter row with Gers officials over the club’s Sydney Super Cup involvement last month, now own more than a 5% stake in the club.

Club 1872 now own more than 5% of shares in Rangers. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

A statement released on Tuesday afternoon read: “Club 1872 is pleased to announce the purchase of a further 2,250,000 shares in RIFC Plc, taking our total shareholding to 22,202,838.

“This represents 5.13% of the total issued share capital of RIFC Plc and returns Club 1872 to the position of 6th largest shareholder.

“The shares were purchased for 20p per share at a total cost of £450,000 from New Oasis Asset Limited (Dave King’s family trust).

“This price represents a 20% discount on the most recent share issue of RIFC Plc.

“The year from December 2020 to December 2021 saw Club 1872 take in the largest level of donated funds for a single year in the organisation’s history - a remarkable achievement in such trying times.