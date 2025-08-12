Rangers boss bemoans defensive frailties in the 2-1 second leg defeat to Viktoria Plzen

Russell Martin insists progression to the Champions League play-off round was the main object - but concedes his Rangers side will need to buck up their ideas if they are to land a £40million jackpot in the promise land.

The Ibrox club staggered their way past Viktoria Plzen 4-2 on aggregate, despite slumping to a 2-1 loss in the Czech Republic to book their place in the final qualification round and a showdown with Belgian giants Club Brugge,

Rangers had built up a commanding three-goal first leg cushion last week but threatened to implode on their travels as they failed to bounce back from a dreadful 1-1 draw at home to Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Midfielder Lyall Cameron opened his account for the Light Blues with a consolation strike on the hour mark either side of goals from Rafiu Durosinmi and Svetozar Markovic.

Martin told BBC Scotland: “I am really pleased with that. There were some good moments in the game we didn't make the most of, but I'm disappointed with the number of shots and chances they have and most of it's self-inflicted.

“Our level of quality on the ball and decision making wasn't good enough. We have a lot to work on, but we're through. Both goals are outrageous and we have to defend better, but we defend more than we should have because we are sloppy with the ball.”

Martin felt the introduction of Danilo, Kieran Dowell and Nedim Bajrami helped his side over the line as they soaked up a tidal wave of second half pressure.

He added: “Dani really helped us with the ball, the way he took it in, and he was so clean and he deserved to get on the end of some of the moves where the final balls through to him were not good enough.

“That summed up our night. We broke through the press relentlessly in the first half, played into the front really quickly, much earlier than the weekend. But, when we get there, the ball gets turned over and we are defending again.

“I don't mind losing the ball in their half if we are being so aggressive, but it was sloppy little details.”