The Ibrox part-owner discussed a wide range of issues in an interview with RangersTV.

John Bennett has accepted that Rangers fans deserve better communication from the club going forward after revealing their plans to address concerns from their support.

In a free-to-view preview clip posted on Twitter, the Ibrox deputy chairman claimed the supporters are the real owners of the football club and demanded they receive closer dialogue on key issues.

Fans have been growing increasingly frustrated by different matters surrounding the club including summer recruitment after Giovanni van Bronckhorst opted not to strengthen his side on transfer deadline day.

Rangers’ fans cheer during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match against Napoli at Ibrox stadium

Bennett confirmed a plan of action to improve the communication with supporters after he vowed never to take them for granted.

He cited the reaction to the European Super League as proof that it is supporters who are in control at the end of the day.

Bennett told RangersTV: “We must accept that there will always be challenges. We’ll be challenged by our own support, rightly so. They’re the lifeblood. That’s who really owns this club.

“I was very struck by Premier League fans their reaction in certain clubs to that whole Super League stuff. That told you - it certainly told the owners of the clubs - who really owns the club.

“I’m a part-owner of Rangers, but I’m every bit an owner of Rangers as a fan, as I am as somebody who happens to own some shares. So, never will we take them for granted. Never.

“That’s why I’m annoyed at some valid criticism and observations that our communication with our fans hasn’t been good enough recently. Let’s fix that.

“That own the club. They’re our lifeblood. It’s not just a phrase. They own the club.”

The Rangers board has come in for scrutiny in recent weeks after failing to strengthen the playing squad following Champions League qualifcation.

Heavy defeats to Celtic, Ajax and Napoli heightened the levels of frustration amongst the support and while Bennett acknowledged those results were ‘unacceptable’, he outlined the overall progress the club has made in the last two and a half years.

Bennett added: “Going back two and a bit years, if you had told me those would be the achievements of this football club, is there a Rangers fan out there who wouldn’t bite your hand off for that?

Leon King (middle) applauds the Ibrox fans after Rangers' 2-1 victory over Dundee United (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“We have two performances recently that have been unacceptable. The game against Napoli was a Rangers performance, it wasn’t the result we want for Rangers, but it was a Rangers performance.

“I watched a Rangers team against Napoli, but I would suggest to you I never watched a Rangers team in Amsterdam or the game before that.